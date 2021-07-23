Traffic
Final two who made threats against Perrysburg students receive sentences

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The final two juveniles facing charges after making threats against Perrysburg High School were sentenced on Thursday.

The pair will avoid going to the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center as long as they complete their probation and do not encounter any further trouble.

In addition, one of the juveniles can have no contact with Perrysburg High School, and the other must get permission before they have contact with the high school.

The juveniles were among a group of students who were planning to harm others at the school. Police said investigators combed through emails, social media posts, and other digital files to identify all those involved.

