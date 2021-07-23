Former PENTA teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery

GENOA, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Penta Career Center teacher who worked at Genoa High School has changed his plea to guilty in a charge of sexual battery on Friday. He will be sentenced at a later date and faces up to 5 years in prison.

Luke Ryan, who worked at Genoa high school for more than a decade, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a student from December 2014 through April 2015.

According to Genoa superintendent Michael Ferguson, Ryan was a Penta employee working as a vocational agricultural teacher at Genoa. He had been at Genoa since August 2008, until he was removed in April by Penta.

Ryan was also president of the Lucas County Fair Board. He resigned from that position in October.

