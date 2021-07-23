Traffic
Former Wood Co. contractor accused of theft found dead in Florida home

Wood County Courthouse
Wood County Courthouse(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Wood County general contractor who was facing charges of theft and money laundering has been found dead inside his Florida home.

Ralph Slaske was found dead on Thursday inside his Manatee County, Florida, home. Authorities in Florida are still investigating his death.

Slaske was indicted by a Wood County Grand Jury earlier this year after an investigation into his business, Slaske Builders, led to charges of theft, money laundering, and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors say Slaske stole more than $1.5 million from multiple victims.

Slaske last appeared in court on June 4 and was scheduled to return on August 20 for a pretrial conference. He had been released on a $50,000, but a warrant for his arrest had been issued on Wednesday.

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson said all charges against Slaske will be dismissed, as is customary in all criminal cases where the defendant dies.

