July 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible today with a high around 80 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. The humidity returns tonight with a low in the mid to upper 60s. The weekend will bring highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with a heat index in the middle 90s. Showers and storms are likely Saturday night. A few of these storms may become strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, and intense lightning. Highs will stay around 90 early next week.

