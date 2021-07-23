Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

July 23rd Weather Forecast

Storms Likely Saturday Night
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers are possible today with a high around 80 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. The humidity returns tonight with a low in the mid to upper 60s. The weekend will bring highs in the upper 80s to around 90 with a heat index in the middle 90s. Showers and storms are likely Saturday night. A few of these storms may become strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain, and intense lightning. Highs will stay around 90 early next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police on scene of a shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
27-year-old man dies in Wednesday night shooting
An SUV driver was injured when he passed a closed train crossing gate in Swanton on Thursday,...
Driver injured in SUV-train crash in western Lucas County
Stormy Clere, 28, was shot and killed in downtown Toledo on July 18, 2021.
Friends remember downtown Toledo shooting victim Stormy Clere
Toledo woman dies from dog bite
Man taken to hospital after fire in South Toledo

Latest News

July 23rd Weather Forecast
July 23rd Weather Forecast
Heat, humidity and rain chances are all ramping up this weekend. Dan Smith explains.
7/22: Dan’s Thursday 11pm Forecast
7/22: Dan’s Thursday 11pm Forecast
Heat, humidity and rain chances are all ramping up this weekend. Dan Smith explains.
7/22: Dan's Thursday Evening Forecast