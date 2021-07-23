Traffic
Man facing charges after allegedly using counterfeit bills at Franklin Park Mall

Semaj Shorts, 20, is facing charges after he allegedly used counterfeit money at four stores in...
Semaj Shorts, 20, is facing charges after he allegedly used counterfeit money at four stores in the Franklin Park Mall on Thursday, July 22.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Indianapolis man is facing charges after he allegedly passed counterfeit money at four stores in the Franklin Park Mall on Thursday.

Semaj Shorts, 20, was arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills at the stores in the mall. According to court documents, Shorts was found with five other counterfeit bills in his pockets.

Shorts had an own-recognizance bond set by a judge on Friday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 10.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

