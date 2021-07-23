Man facing charges after allegedly using counterfeit bills at Franklin Park Mall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Indianapolis man is facing charges after he allegedly passed counterfeit money at four stores in the Franklin Park Mall on Thursday.

Semaj Shorts, 20, was arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills at the stores in the mall. According to court documents, Shorts was found with five other counterfeit bills in his pockets.

Shorts had an own-recognizance bond set by a judge on Friday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 10.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.