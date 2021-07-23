Momentum Festival vendor application deadline approaching

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Organizers are seeking vendors for the upcoming Momentum Festival.

Vendors can apply at this link: http://bit.ly/ArtMarketApp21

The deadline to apply is July 23.

All participants are provided with a 9′ x 10′ tent, one 8′ table, and two chairs. There is a $100 fee for participation. A vendor’s license and proof of insurance are required. Vendors retain 100% of all sales and are responsible for the collection and reporting of any applicable sales taxes. Electricity is limited.

