Ohio Arts Council awards record amount of grants to organizations across state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Arts Council Board approved a record $18.4 million in arts grants, with 47 grants going to artists and organizations in northwest Ohio.

In Lucas County, 25 grants were awarded. The Toledo Museum of Art was awarded $323,327 in grants, and the Toledo Alliance for Performing Arts was awarded $157,780, both to continue each organization’s art programming.

“Throughout the past year and a half, we have been reminded time and time again that the arts are better when we work together,” Ohio Arts Council executive director Donna S. Collins said. “These grants will support the restoration of arts programming in communities across Ohio, the hiring and rehiring of arts professionals, and the renewed work and livelihoods of artists and arts educators.”

Seven organizations in Wood County received grants. Organizations in Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Ottawa, Putnam, Seneca, and Williams counties also received grants.

The Ohio Arts Council is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.