Running in the Metroparks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Running is the reason most people come to the Metroparks. It’s how Carrie Haddix, the Chief Administrative Officer for Metroparks Toledo, found her love for the outdoors.

“I’ve been running my whole life,” Haddix tells 13abc. “I started running at Wildwood Metropark when I was a teenager. I came back and started my career here and have always been running at the Metroparks.”

With hundreds of miles of trails, Haddix says the Metroparks offer runners a real variety of things to see.

“We’ve got 19 parks, and what I love about it is that you cannot repeat a trail for weeks and weeks,” she says. “You can go out to Oak Openings and run 26 miles of single-track trail. Or if you prefer something a little smoother, we’ve got miles and miles of paved trails, both at the University Parks, the Wabash Cannonball.”

You can even train on a marked 5k trail at swan creek Metropark, funded by a grant from the Toledo Roadrunners.

Tim Carney is the president of the Toledo Roadrunners. He tells 13abc, “We have over a dozen events in a year, that are held by the Toledo Roadrunners Club. Some are in coordination with the Metroparks. Those dozen events all utilize the Metroparks in some way or form.”

And a couple of those events are happening this weekend, including part of the under the moon series.

“That’s a neat event,” says Carney. “It’ll be held in the evening, at nighttime. The trails will be lined with glow sticks. It’s pretty fun, people come out and they’ll dress up and just enjoy being in the Metroparks at night.”

