Surplus of cats cause problems for a rescue organization

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When vets closed their doors last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic, that left cats around the country unspayed and unneutered, creating a problem.

“Last year during COVID and the pandemic a lot of people lost their spots to get their cats spayed and neutered. So those cats had kittens, those kittens had kittens, those kittens had kittens,” says Jamie Matthews, a volunteer with Little Mews Rescue. Jamie is a wife and mother who started fostering cats last summer during the pandemic.

“Our limit was five or six and then our limit was ten. I currently have thirty-one because the need is so great... I picked up four kittens last weekend from pet supply plus in Adrian, that somebody just dumped outside at closing,” says Matthews.

Matthews says Little Mews Rescue is doing all they can to care for and provide homes for cats and kittens, but the need has become too great.

“We have 20 fosters, but we have around 220 kittens and cats right now... There are not a lot of low-cost spay/neuter options... Because we go through the Humane Society low-cost clinic, we only get four spots a week. So it’s very hard when we have 210-220 kittens to do four a week,” says Matthews.

The surplus of cats and kittens is not just a Lenawee County problem, shelters and organizations in Toledo are navigating the issue as well.

“We have people banging down our door right now, just to bring them in and we just have so many animals in our building we’ve had to start turning them away or using other resources. We have staff members that are taking home litters, like three different litters of kittens,” says Alexandra Van Nest, a Marketing and Event Coordinator at the Toledo Humane Society.

The Humane Society is so flooded with cats, they are having a name your own adoption fee promotion. From now until July 25th, anyone can pay as much or as little as they like for any cat 6 months old and up.

