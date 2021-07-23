Toledo residents lay out priorities for city’s pandemic relief money

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo residents had their first chance Thursday night to talk about the programs and initiatives they believe the city should fund with federal coronavirus relief money.

It was the first of six town halls on the Toledo Recovery Plan Thursday night at Rogers High School with a crowd of around 80 people.

The city is trying to determine how to spend $180.9 million from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. The administration is categorizing its funding priorities in five categories:

Youth, recreation, and parks;

Safe and livable neighborhoods;

Job creation and economic development;

Green and healthy housing;

Avoiding cuts to city services.

People who spoke at Thursday night’s meeting were largely passionate about funding programs for kids and addressing crumbling structures in neighborhoods.

“We want to solicit these kinds of ideas,” said City of Toledo spokesman Ignazio Messina. “We know Toledoans have a lot of creative ideas that can be thrown into the equation.”

The city received the first $90 million in May. The second half of the money will come next May from the federal government. It all has to be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

The U.S. Department of Treasury still has to solidify guidelines for local governments to follow before they spend the money.

The city’s goal is to know where the money will go by this fall. The other five meetings hosted by the city are all scheduled to take place in August:

Wednesday, August 4, 12 p.m. at this link: https://toledo-oh-gov.zoom.us/j/87095154054

Tuesday, August 10, 6 p.m. at Whitmer High School, 5601 Clegg Dr.

Tuesday, August 17, 6 p.m. at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library - Main Library, 325 N. Michigan St.

Tuesday, August 24, 6 p.m. at Waite High School, 301 Morrison Dr.

Tuesday, August 31, 6 p.m. at Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd.

