Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo woman dies from dog bite

(Gray News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is dead after she was bitten by a dog, according to officials.

31-year-old Emily Kahl died from trauma to the neck caused by a dog bite, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a home in the 600 block of Hamilton Street just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. TFRD pronounced Kahl dead at the scene, according to police records.

The coroner’s office ruled Kahl’s death an accident and is still waiting on toxicology results.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police on scene of a shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
27-year-old man dies in Wednesday night shooting
Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Officers attempted to negotiate, fired 53 rounds in deadly standoff
Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
Stormy Clere, 28, was shot and killed in downtown Toledo on July 18, 2021.
Friends remember downtown Toledo shooting victim Stormy Clere
Michigan State Police Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk speaks to the media.
Michigan State Police say they were required to continue pursuit into Ohio

Latest News

Jeff Bezos blasts off into space
Should we care about space travel?
First Tee Lake Erie will be unveiling its new 40-acre site on Hill Avenue in September.
First Tee Lake Erie set to open in September
Former Toledo City Council candidate moves forward after ballot rejection
Former Toledo City Council candidate moves forward after ballot rejection
race
Should we care about space travel?