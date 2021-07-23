Toledo woman dies from dog bite

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is dead after she was bitten by a dog, according to officials.

31-year-old Emily Kahl died from trauma to the neck caused by a dog bite, according to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a home in the 600 block of Hamilton Street just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. TFRD pronounced Kahl dead at the scene, according to police records.

The coroner’s office ruled Kahl’s death an accident and is still waiting on toxicology results.

