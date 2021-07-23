Traffic
Two bats in Sylvania Township test positive for rabies

Rabies is treatable in humans but can be fatal if left untreated.
(Colorado Parks and Wildlife/@CPW_SE)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is reminding residents to protect themselves against the rabies virus after two bats in Sylvania Township tested positive for the disease. The cases are the first in the area for 2021.

According to the Health Department, bats become active during the summer months which increases the possibility of exposure. The rabies virus affects the nervous system in mammals and humans can contract it from a bite, scratch, or saliva of an infected animal. Those bites and scratches can be very small and may not be immediately visible to or felt by an injured person. Animals do not have to be aggressive to be infected and the Health Department warns that bats that are on the ground, unable to fly, or active during the day are more likely to have the virus.

Rabies is treatable in humans but can be fatal if left untreated.

The Health Department says that residents can take steps to avoid exposure. If a bat is in your home, for example, you shouldn’t release it into the wild without first speaking to animal control or public health officials. You would also teach children never to handle unfamiliar or wild animals, even if they appear friendly, and keep all pet vaccinations up to date.

