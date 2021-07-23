Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Wheelin On The Rocks Jeep Bar gears up for national crowd ahead of Jeep Fest

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The countdown is on to Toledo’s Jeep Fest and the city has a bar that is a living tribute to Jeep.

Wheelin on the Rocks is on Laskey Road in Toledo and it’s drawing people from all over the country to celebrate the vehicle that puts Toledo on the map.

The bar’s owner is Crissy Antoine and she says growing up she always wanted a Jeep.

“You grow up you have kids you have mini-vans instead,” said Antoine. “My kids got older they didn’t need a car seat anymore so I bought a Jeep.”

Antoine joined the Glass City Crawlers Organization and says she found her second family.

“We didn’t have a clubhouse of our own so then why not open up a jeep bar?”

So she did -- complete with Jeep parts hung up on the walls.

“I also wanted to make it feel like a garage with friends and family so that’s why we got the epoxy floor and we have workbenches for the back bar,” said Antoine.

There are even tables made out of Jeep wheels. The customers love the atmosphere and can’t wait to welcome people from all over the country when Jeep Fest kicks off in August.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police on scene of a shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
27-year-old man dies in Wednesday night shooting
Toledo Police, Monroe Police, Michigan State Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are...
Officers attempted to negotiate, fired 53 rounds in deadly standoff
Friend: Suspect grappled with mental illness
Friend of suspect killed by police claims he was suffering from mental illness
Stormy Clere, 28, was shot and killed in downtown Toledo on July 18, 2021.
Friends remember downtown Toledo shooting victim Stormy Clere
Michigan State Police Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk speaks to the media.
Michigan State Police say they were required to continue pursuit into Ohio

Latest News

The City of Toledo gathered its first round of public input Thursday night for how it should...
Toledo gets input for recovery money
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (top right) sits in the crowd as residents describe the ways...
Toledo residents lay out priorities for city’s pandemic relief money
Wheelin On The Rocks
Toledo woman dies from dog bite