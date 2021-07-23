Wheelin On The Rocks Jeep Bar gears up for national crowd ahead of Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The countdown is on to Toledo’s Jeep Fest and the city has a bar that is a living tribute to Jeep.

Wheelin on the Rocks is on Laskey Road in Toledo and it’s drawing people from all over the country to celebrate the vehicle that puts Toledo on the map.

The bar’s owner is Crissy Antoine and she says growing up she always wanted a Jeep.

“You grow up you have kids you have mini-vans instead,” said Antoine. “My kids got older they didn’t need a car seat anymore so I bought a Jeep.”

Antoine joined the Glass City Crawlers Organization and says she found her second family.

“We didn’t have a clubhouse of our own so then why not open up a jeep bar?”

So she did -- complete with Jeep parts hung up on the walls.

“I also wanted to make it feel like a garage with friends and family so that’s why we got the epoxy floor and we have workbenches for the back bar,” said Antoine.

There are even tables made out of Jeep wheels. The customers love the atmosphere and can’t wait to welcome people from all over the country when Jeep Fest kicks off in August.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.