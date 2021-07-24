Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

7/24: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Severe storms possible between 8pm-2am; hot, humid next few days
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Despite a few afternoon storms, 8pm-2am remains our best window for stronger storms lining up along a cold front sinking south. Gusty winds, hail and isolated brief tornadoes are possible. Sunday afternoon sunshine will get many of us to the low-90s, with humidity making it feel like the mid to upper-90s... and that will continue through the first half of the week. The midweek marks a turning point, with scattered storms bubbling up Wednesday/Thursday afternoons and a weak cold front delivering drier air heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo woman dies from dog bite to neck
Semaj Shorts, 20, is facing charges after he allegedly used counterfeit money at four stores in...
Man facing charges after allegedly using counterfeit bills at Franklin Park Mall
Wood County Courthouse
Former Wood Co. contractor accused of theft found dead in Florida home
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival
Former PENTA teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery

Latest News

Eyes to the northwest and phones charged this evening, as severe storms roll on through. Dan...
7/24: Dan's Saturday Evening Forecast
July 24, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
July 24, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
July 24, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
July 24, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
July 24, 2021: Heather's Saturday AM Forecast
July 24, 2021: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast