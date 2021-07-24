7/24: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Despite a few afternoon storms, 8pm-2am remains our best window for stronger storms lining up along a cold front sinking south. Gusty winds, hail and isolated brief tornadoes are possible. Sunday afternoon sunshine will get many of us to the low-90s, with humidity making it feel like the mid to upper-90s... and that will continue through the first half of the week. The midweek marks a turning point, with scattered storms bubbling up Wednesday/Thursday afternoons and a weak cold front delivering drier air heading into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.