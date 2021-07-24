Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

China’s Yang wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics in air rifle

Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics,...
Qian Yang, of China, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Qian Yang of China has won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in women’s 10-meter air rifle.

Yang overtook Anastasiia Galashina when the Russian missed the center two rings for an 8.9 on her final shot.

Yang had a 9.8 on her final shot and finished with an Olympic record 251.8.

Galashina finished at 251.1. Switzerland’s Nina Christen took bronze.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo woman dies from dog bite to neck
Toledo Police on scene of a shooting on Pontiac Street in Toledo
27-year-old man dies in Wednesday night shooting
An SUV driver was injured when he passed a closed train crossing gate in Swanton on Thursday,...
Driver injured in SUV-train crash in western Lucas County
Stormy Clere, 28, was shot and killed in downtown Toledo on July 18, 2021.
Friends remember downtown Toledo shooting victim Stormy Clere
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Latest News

The city is working to repave or reconstruct more than 30 miles of residential roads before the...
Toledo roads levy is paving the way for repairs
Signs mark spots where the Toledo road projects are funded by the income tax road levy
Toledo roads levy is paving the way to repairs
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership's Facebook post racist, worker fired
The school district said plans could change based upon COVID-19 infection rates and...
TPS plans full return to classrooms with masking for certain grades