Toledo roads levy is paving the way for repairs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Summer is construction season in Northwest Ohio. If you drive around the area, you can see the project and you might be wondering who is footing the bill. Some of the road repairs are federally funded, others are backed by state cash or local dollars. Here in the city of Toledo, the next project you see might come with a sign holding the answer about who is paying for the project.

Taxpayers approved a .25% income tax back in November. All of that cash, nearly $18M each year, will go straight to road repairs. The city is marking the upgrades paid for by the levy with new signage, explaining where the money is coming from and also thanking taxpayers for the support. One of the current projects is on Hill Avenue between Holland Sylvania and I-475/US-23. Some businesses owners 13abc spoke with say the road repairs were long overdue and they are glad to see the area getting a facelift, but it comes at a cost.

Eddie Swade owns a bar of Hill Avenue and he says the one-way street is cutting his business in half and he’s worried that with the project expected to take months he could be under water before the repairs are complete.

“We appreciate what they are doing but nobody is in the road for 5 days, we gonna shut down for 75 days? who is gonna support us? who is gonna pay our bills?,” says Swade.

Down the street, neighbors on Rochelle recently had their road paved, thanks to the cash from the road levy. It was one of the first residential street projects funded by the income tax. Neighbors say so far so good, they simply want people to slow down and stop using the street as a cut through during the surrounding construction.

As for the signs, Karen Yarger, who lives in Toledo says she likes the idea of knowing where her money is being spent.

“I appreciate it, myself. To know where the money is actually going,” says Yarger.

So far the city has repaved or reconstructed nearly 13 miles of residential roadways in the city in 2021. The goal is to complete sections of more than 100 streets spanning more than 32 miles throughout the city by the end of the year.

