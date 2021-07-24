Visitor restrictions return at Heartland of Promedica in Sylvania

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In Sylvania, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility is bringing back COVID-19 restrictions. Right now, there are temporary restrictions on visitors.

Heartland of Promedica in Sylvania off Harroun Road enacted what a spokesperson called " Typical COVID-19 procedures for testing and visitors out of an abundance of caution.”

A spokesperson for the health system goes on to say that despite the restrictions, compassionate care visits are still allowed and full visitation for those in the facility is expected to resume next week.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.