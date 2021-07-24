Woman in serious condition after stabbing
Maria Lopez faces felonious assault charge after stabbing women in Toledo
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in serious condition after being stabbed Friday afternoon.
According to Toledo Police, Maria Lopez stabbed Rosalinda Hernandez. It happened around 3pm Friday.
Lopez was arrested and is facing a felonious assault charge. She is expected in court Monday.
At last check, Hernandez is in serious condition.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.