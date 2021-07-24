Woman in serious condition after stabbing

Traffic
A woman is in serious condition after being stabbed Friday afternoon. According to Toledo Police, Maria Lopez stabbed Rosalinda Hernandez. It happened around 3pm Friday. Lopez was arrested and is facing a felonious assault charge. She is expected in court Monday. At last check, Rosalinda Hernandez is in serious condition.(WTVG)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in serious condition after being stabbed Friday afternoon.

According to Toledo Police, Maria Lopez stabbed Rosalinda Hernandez. It happened around 3pm Friday.

Lopez was arrested and is facing a felonious assault charge. She is expected in court Monday.

At last check, Hernandez is in serious condition.

