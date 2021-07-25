16th African American Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds celebrated African American history, health and education at the 16th annual African American festival in Toledo on Saturday.

‘We’ve been locked up a year and a half. So it’s just nice to hear music and come out of the house and relax and enjoy,” says Toledo resident Cassie Marsunburg.

The day started with a parade and then crowds poured into Promenade Park for the festival.

Suzette Collins, CEO and founder of Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union organized the event. She says the festival was canceled last year, and almost didn’t happen this year, but the community outcry begging for the festival to resume was impossible to ignore.

“For the community to reach out to us and say, “Please bring it back so we can get some kind of normalcy to our lives.” That said a lot,” she says.

The community jumped at the opportunity to gather for smiles, dancing, and jubilation. After COVID, protests, and a nationwide racial reckoning, a celebration was overdue.

“It’s been a long, long battle for the last 2 years and we just want to enjoy this moment right here,” says Marsunburg.

The festival also showcased local, minority-owned businesses. Artist Nikola Welcome-Bovell says that’s important. She was selling her original jewelry and artwork at her booth, Nikolacolours Arts The Colours Gallery.

“So that people can come out and see what we’re doing and know that there’s a lot of minority-owned businesses out there. And a lot of people are inventing and designing and creating their own stuff,” she says.

In a space where Black lives and skills are celebrated, people say it’s easy to find hope.

“There’s going to be a change. Change is coming. I believe that,” says Marsunburg.

