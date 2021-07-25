Traffic
7/25: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

15 days of the 90s this year... 2 more possible early this week
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The hot, humid weather continues into the new week, with highs near 90 feeling like the mid-90s. Tuesday will see a few isolated storms pop up late in the day, with higher chances through the midweek. Our next cold front will actually drop temperatures this time (unlike Saturday evening’s system), down near the 80-degree mark heading into next weekend... and humidity will finally be knocked down quite a bit as well!

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

