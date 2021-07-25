7/25: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The hot, humid weather continues into the new week, with highs near 90 feeling like the mid-90s. Tuesday will see a few isolated storms pop up late in the day, with higher chances through the midweek. Our next cold front will actually drop temperatures this time (unlike Saturday evening’s system), down near the 80-degree mark heading into next weekend... and humidity will finally be knocked down quite a bit as well!

