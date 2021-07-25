Traffic
Kiefer earns 3rd American fencing gold ever with foil win

Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States...
Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and Lee Kiefer of the United States compete in the women's individual foil final competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Lee Kiefer won the third gold medal for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and the third fencing gold in the country’s history by beating defending champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia 15-13 in the women’s foil final.

Mariel Zagunis is the only other U.S fencer to earn gold. She won the saber events at the 2004 and 2008 Games.

Kiefer ripped off her mask after the final point and shouted “Oh my God!” She placed fifth at the 2012 London Games and was 10th at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Kiefer is a four-time NCAA champion at Notre Dame. She’s also a medical student at the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

