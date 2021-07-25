Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Capitol riot suspect who allegedly attacked police was caught, thanks to a dating app match.

Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

During a chat, a match asked if he was near the U.S. Capitol. Taake said he was there “from the very beginning.” He sent several selfies and claimed he spent 30 minutes in the building.

In new court filings, prosecutors say the match turned him in to the FBI within days of the riot.

Prosecutors allege Taake was involved in two violent attacks against police who were defending the building. According to the filings, video footage from the frontlines shows Taake using pepper spray against the police line and later whipping police with a metal whip.

Taake has been charged with several federal crimes, including felony assault on a police officer and civil disorder.

According to court filings, video footage from the Capitol riot shows Taake using pepper spray...
According to court filings, video footage from the Capitol riot shows Taake using pepper spray against the police line and later whipping police with a metal whip.(Source: Department of Justice via CNN)

This is the second time a man allegedly involved in the Capitol riot has been turned in by a Bumble match. In April, Robert Chapman, of New York, was charged with four misdemeanors after a match reported him to the FBI.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is in serious condition after being stabbed Friday afternoon. According to Toledo...
Woman in serious condition after stabbing
Licensing changes will affect all stores selling alcohol
Pandemic bottle and can shortage causes alcohol shortage
Former PENTA teacher pleads guilty to sexual battery
Gary Johnson
Suspended Toledo City Council member asks for separate federal trial
Semaj Shorts, 20, is facing charges after he allegedly used counterfeit money at four stores in...
Man facing charges after allegedly using counterfeit bills at Franklin Park Mall

Latest News

Joshua Harmon, 8, was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near...
After 3 decades, Georgia sex offender charged with killing 8-year-old boy
Detectives arrested the suspect after DNA evidence collected from the crime scene linked him to...
DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1988 cold case murder of 8-year-old Ga. boy
Toledo Police were called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m.
Two people dead after shooting on Consaul St.
The festival celebrate African American history, health and education.
16th African American Festival