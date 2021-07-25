One woman injured in Saturday night shooting

Traffic
According to Toledo Police, the woman was sitting in a car when she was grazed by a bullet
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is in the hospital after she was shot late Saturday night.

It happened just before 11:00 p.m. on the 1300 block of Elmwood Avenue.

According to Toledo Police, the woman was sitting in a car when she was grazed by a bullet. Her injuries are described as non-life threatening.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toledo Police CrimeStopper tipline: 419-255-1111.

