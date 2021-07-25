Toledo man hospitalized after motorcycle crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was hospitalized with suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Friday night.

It happened just before midnight at the intersection of Jackman Road and Central Avenue.

According to Toledo Police, 49-year-old Christopher Gorsuch lost control of his motorcycle and hit a brick wall. He was taken to the hospital and police described his injuries as “serious.”

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the crash.

