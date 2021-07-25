Traffic
Toledo man hospitalized after motorcycle crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was hospitalized with suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on Friday night.

It happened just before midnight at the intersection of Jackman Road and Central Avenue.

According to Toledo Police, 49-year-old Christopher Gorsuch lost control of his motorcycle and hit a brick wall. He was taken to the hospital and police described his injuries as “serious.”

Authorities are still investigating what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

