Two hospitalized in Sunday morning stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing Sunday morning.

Toledo Police said officers were called to a medical emergency on Freeman Street near Auburn Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday and found two people hurt from a stabbing. They were taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Few details were available Sunday morning and it is unclear whether investigators have identified any suspects.

This is a developing story, check back for additional details.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.