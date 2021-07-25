Two people dead after shooting on Consaul St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead after a shooting at Birmingham Terrace in Toledo.

Toledo Police were called to the scene on Consaul Street, near Front Street just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

There is no word if any suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toledo Police CrimeStopper tipline: 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be shared as they become available.

