Two people dead after shooting on Consaul St.

Toledo Police were called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people are dead after a shooting at Birmingham Terrace in Toledo.

Toledo Police were called to the scene on Consaul Street, near Front Street just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

There is no word if any suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Toledo Police CrimeStopper tipline: 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be shared as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

