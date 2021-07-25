Traffic
Woman hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting

(Gray News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a Sunday morning shooting in Toledo.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 130 block of Bancroft Street.

According to Toledo Police, Sonja Langewell was shot in the leg. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not identified any suspects in this case. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

