Woman hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was hospitalized after a Sunday morning shooting in Toledo.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 130 block of Bancroft Street.

According to Toledo Police, Sonja Langewell was shot in the leg. She was taken to a hospital for her injuries.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not identified any suspects in this case. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

