Body found in pond at Flower Hospital

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The body of a man was found in a pond located in front of Flower Hospital Monday.

Sylvania Police said they were called to the Flower Hospital ProMedica Campus at 5200 Harroun Rd. at 2:45 p.m.

Sylvania Township Fire removed the body from the pond and pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

The Lucas Co. Coroner and Sylvania Police will handle the investigation.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

