Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Construction worker charged with raping Miami University student, police say

Zachary Frankart
Zachary Frankart(Butler County Jail)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police say a construction contractor working in Oxford is accused of raping a Miami University student.

According to Oxford police, officers responded to North College Avenue early Saturday morning after a man walking by spotted the woman and called for help.

The victim said she did not know the suspect but accepted a ride home from him from an uptown bar.

Police said after a thorough investigation, a suspect was identified and located at a local hotel within a couple of hours of the report.

Zachary Frankart, 21, of Clyde, Ohio was arrested and charged with rape and theft.

Police said Frankart was a contractor and was in town working a construction job.

“I think what this brings to everyone’s attention is there are predatory people out there that are looking to take advantage of a person’s vulnerability or a person’s situation,” Lt. Lara Fening said. “So, that’s something that we all need to be aware of and on guard for.”

Frankart is being held at the Butler County Jail on a $20,000 bond for rape and $2,250 for theft.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Bar employee struck in mouth with brick, TPD searching for suspect
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Temperance man dies in I-475 crash
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Flames were 50-60 feet high when firefighters arrived at the scene on Chase St.
Fire spreads from vacant home to two others in North Toledo

Latest News

The company will hold a hiring fair from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Heritage Hall, 30335 Oregon Rd. in...
Stellantis hosting job fair for postings at Jeep
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
Don’t expect mask mandates to come back to Michigan or Ohio, despite the CDC updating its...
Mask mandates not likely coming back to Michigan, Ohio
No new mask mandates expected in Michigan or Ohio
No new mask mandates expected in Michigan or Ohio
Pastors unite in prayer to fight gun violence
Pastors unite in prayer to fight gun violence