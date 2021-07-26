Construction worker charged with raping Miami University student, police say

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police say a construction contractor working in Oxford is accused of raping a Miami University student.

According to Oxford police, officers responded to North College Avenue early Saturday morning after a man walking by spotted the woman and called for help.

The victim said she did not know the suspect but accepted a ride home from him from an uptown bar.

Police said after a thorough investigation, a suspect was identified and located at a local hotel within a couple of hours of the report.

Zachary Frankart, 21, of Clyde, Ohio was arrested and charged with rape and theft.

Police said Frankart was a contractor and was in town working a construction job.

“I think what this brings to everyone’s attention is there are predatory people out there that are looking to take advantage of a person’s vulnerability or a person’s situation,” Lt. Lara Fening said. “So, that’s something that we all need to be aware of and on guard for.”

Frankart is being held at the Butler County Jail on a $20,000 bond for rape and $2,250 for theft.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

