Doctors sound the alarm as COVID cases increase in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County COVID numbers are starting to go up.

Emergency room doctors say they saw an increase in admissions for COVID patients.

“Over the weekend our numbers increased significantly for the number of COVID people. A number of them are very sick and they’re almost all unvaccinated,” says Dr. Kevin Casey MD who is an Emergency Room Physician at Mercy Health.

Dr. Casey says we have been in the quiet before the COVID storm and that’s ending. “It does appear to be almost inevitable until we get enough people vaccinated to protect and decrease the spread.”

And with 48% of people in Lucas County vaccinated, there is still a large part of the population that is vulnerable to the Delta Variant which is thought to be up to 60% more contagious than the original virus. “It really is important that the community understand that we are going to see an increase. That we need to take steps now to decrease that increase as much as possible,” says Dr. Eric Zgodzinski DPH who is the Lucas County Health Commissioner.

Pediatrician Dr. John McBride MD is really irate about the spread of COVID 19 to children who are too young to be vaccinated. “We’ve had 300 children in the US die of COVID. And we’ve also seen 4,000 cases of something called multi-system inflammatory syndrome.” This causes inflammation in the heart, kidney’s and lungs and can be life-threatening for children.

McBride says it’s unvaccinated adults that need to realize the danger. “They’re responsible for giving it to children who are too young to be vaccinated. And it’s really making me angry because I have kids who get sick because somebody chose to not get vaccinated.”

