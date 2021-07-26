Traffic
Gun violence reduction operation set for this weekend in Toledo

The announcement of Operation Clean Sweep follows a weekend of violence in the city.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities announced another Operation Clean Sweep initiative on Monday in an effort to reduce gun violence.

The operation seeks to pursue federal charges against those who are not allowed to have guns under federal law, or those who use guns in violent crime or drug trafficking offenses. It’s an effort backed by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

The second Operation Clean Sweep starts Friday, July 20, and runs through Sunday, August 1st.

“We are in an era where people are quick to use firearms to settle their differences,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said in a statement. “These people do not think about the long-term consequences on not just themselves, but their community as well. It is our goal to take these illegal firearms out of the hands of those who will cause pain and suffering in our city.”

174 people have been shot in Toledo since January 1, 2021, according to Toledo Police.

