Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

July 26th Weather Forecast

Hot & Sunny Early Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny to mostly sunny today with a high around 90. Tonight will be clear with a low in the middle 60s. More sunshine is likely on Tuesday with a high around 90. Wednesday will be in the upper 80s. There is a chance for a few showers and storms late Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Friday will only be around 80. We will be in the low 80s over the weekend with a chance of a shower or storm on Sunday. Early next week will likely be in the upper 70s for a couple of days to start off the new month.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police were called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m.
Police identify victims in Saturday night double homicide
Toledo Police investigating a stabbing on Sunday morning
1 woman, 1 juvenile hospitalized in Sunday morning stabbing
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
According to Toledo Police, the woman was sitting in a car when she was grazed by a bullet
One woman injured in Saturday night shooting
Woman hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

July 26th Weather Forecast
July 26th Weather Forecast
Hot, humid weather continues straight through the midweek. Dan Smith explains.
7/25: Dan’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
7/25: Dan's Sunday 11pm Forecast
Hot, humid weather continues straight through the midweek. Dan Smith explains.
7/25: Dan's Sunday Evening Forecast