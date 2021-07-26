July 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny to mostly sunny today with a high around 90. Tonight will be clear with a low in the middle 60s. More sunshine is likely on Tuesday with a high around 90. Wednesday will be in the upper 80s. There is a chance for a few showers and storms late Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Friday will only be around 80. We will be in the low 80s over the weekend with a chance of a shower or storm on Sunday. Early next week will likely be in the upper 70s for a couple of days to start off the new month.

