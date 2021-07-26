Local subscription boxes help female-owned businesses thrive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Subscription boxes have really taken off the last couple of years, but only one subscription box is helping our locally-owned female businesses, with major support in the pandemic and beyond.

The Women of Greater Toledo are committed to helping female-owned businesses thrive. With 17% of businesses in Toledo closing during the pandemic, one key component to supporting the female entrepreneurs is a subscription box service through their “Her Hub” initiative.

Every quarter the ‘For Her, By Her,’ subscription boxes feature 18 different products from female-owned businesses in Toledo, going out to more than 180 customers in the area.

The boxes give local businesses an opportunity to market to more households by featuring one of their products and a pamphlet introducing the female entrepreneurs to the community.

Recent reports from the city of Toledo have shown that out of the 2,400 female-owned businesses in our area, almost 400 had to close their doors during the pandemic. The Her Hub team helps get the word out and raise up these companies through marketing, mentorship, collaboration, and development opportunities, helping these businesses thrive.

“We also provide mentorship -- you can’t be what you can’t see. For them to be able to get a mentor from someone who has been in the industry for 5-10 years and has been successful at doing their business,” says Nina Corder, Managing Director of Women of Toledo. “And you can get advice and you can get any tips and build that relationship and mentorship.”

Coming up in the August subscription, the non-profit has a partnership with The Solheim Cup. One of the featured products is from Terrie Cook at Simply Divine Boutique, who has been a part of the HerHub community since 2019. Although she had to close her doors for more than seven months during the pandemic, the community helped take her store to another level of exposure.

Through the subscription service and the power of her Facebook Lives, “Simply Divine from the Comfort of Your Own Home,” her business, did even better this year than before.

“Being a member of HerHub has been a true blessing, I have been able to meet women from all nationalities and races and we have been able to collaborate, and just to be with other like-minded women, and talking about our passion,” Cook said. “We truly do, it’s a family, we truly do support one another.”

The quarterly boxes are just $43.99 and Corder said the August box has goods well worth over $150 dollars. To sign up, go to: https://toledobox4herbyher.cratejoy.com/

