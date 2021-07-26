Traffic
Ottawa County nursing home one of few in the country with no COVID-19 cases

Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare Campus has had no COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Oak Harbor, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare Campus is 1 of 64 facilities in the nation to have zero COVID-19 cases in its patients.

“It took a lot us gathering information on our own, whether it be from the governors office, the Ohio department of health,” says Kendra German, the administrator at the Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare Campus. “Being able to take all that information and utilize it here in building to be able to keep or residents as well as our staff. So it really was a team effort in absorbing the information, taking it in, and getting it back to staff and residents keeping everyone safe.”

According to German, the facility had to ensure that all employees were acting with caution both in and outside of the workplace.

“We kept staff educated about what they needed to in the building and out of the building as well... We continue to remind them, what you do outside the building comes in the building,” says German.

Having no positive cases in residents is no little feat and German according to German it has not gone unnoticed.

“It has helped with our admissions. We have seen a lot more people coming from different areas, because they know the accomplishment that we had with COVID and what that means for our overall care.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

