Person shot at Savage Park in Toledo during basketball game

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night after they were shot at a Toledo park where a large group was gathered for a basketball game.

The shooting happened before 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Rev. H. V. Savage Park during the game. Police put crime scene tape up on the outside of the basketball court and a large section of the park, which is at the intersection of Nebraska Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

Toledo Fire and Rescue dispatchers confirmed that they transported one person to the hospital. Their condition wasn’t available.

It’s unclear if anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story. 13abc will update with more details when they are available.

