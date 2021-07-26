Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Trump inaugural chair: I’m ’100% innocent’ in lobbying case

FILE - This photo from Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 shows Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack...
FILE - This photo from Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 shows Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack speaking at a pre-Inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The chair of former President Donald Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee pleaded not guilty Monday and said he was “100% innocent” of charges that he secretly lobbied the U.S. on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Tom Barrack, 74, appeared in Brooklyn federal court for the first time, days after he was freed on $250 million bail following his arrest in California. His lawyer entered his plea for him.

“As you’d expect, the system is working. I think what you’ll find is that … over time, you’ll all see that I’m 100% innocent,” Barrack said as he left the courthouse.

Prosecutors say Barrack used his multi-decade friendship with Trump to influence the Republican’s policy, starting when Trump was a candidate in 2016 and continuing after he was sworn in as president.

At the time, the UAE was in a tense diplomatic conflict with Qatar. Prosecutors said that, among other things, Barrack provided Emirati government officials with information about how senior U.S. officials viewed the dispute. A group of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain, launched a blockade against Qatar in mid-2017.

Prosecutors said Barrack boasted to contacts in the Emirates that he could help them gain influence with the then-new administration, even as he was seeking a post as ambassador to the UAE or as special envoy to the Middle East.

Federal authorities say Barrack broke the law by failing to disclose his UAE ties to the U.S. government.

On Friday, a Los Angeles magistrate judge approved a $250 million bail deal negotiated between Barrack’s lawyers and federal prosecutors. The arrangement required Barrack to give up passports and submit to electronic monitoring. It also imposed a curfew.

Barrack is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making false statements during a June 2019 interview with federal agents.

Matthew Grimes, 27, an Aspen, Colorado-based former executive at Barrack’s company, and Rashid al Malik, 43, an Emirati businessman who prosecutors said acted as a conduit to that nation’s rulers, were also charged in the seven-count indictment returned in Brooklyn federal court.

Grimes also appeared Monday in the same court, where his lawyer entered a not guilty plea for him.

Al Malik fled the U.S. three days after an April 2018 interview by law enforcement and remains at large, authorities said. He is believed to be living somewhere in the Middle East.

Barrack was an informal adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign before becoming the inaugural committee chair.

The indictment against Barrack made no allegations of wrongdoing by the inaugural committee or by Trump.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police were called to the scene just before 10:30 p.m.
Police identify victims in Saturday night double homicide
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Toledo Police investigating a stabbing on Sunday morning
TPD: Woman stabs son, turns knife on herself in Sunday morning incident
According to Toledo Police, the woman was sitting in a car when she was grazed by a bullet
One woman injured in Saturday night shooting
Woman hospitalized in Sunday morning shooting

Latest News

A spawning salmon jumps as water flows over a small dam that has trapped fall leaves, Thursday,...
Warming rivers in US West killing fish, imperiling industry
Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
VA mandates COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude in 2021
A recent study conducted by Unchained At Last, an organization dedicated to ending forced and...
New York to become 6th state to ban child marriage in the United States
As COVID-19 cases surge trigged by the rapid spread of the delta variant, health experts are...
COVID: Difficult decisions ahead