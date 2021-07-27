Traffic
Bar employee struck in mouth with brick, TPD searching for suspect

Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.
Toledo Police are investigating a shooting on the 800 block of Ontario.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for suspects after a bar employee was hit in the mouth with a brick at closing time early Tuesday morning.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, told police he was trying to close Jerry’s Pub in the 800 block of Ash St. around 2:320 a.m. when a fight broke out among patrons. According to a police report, the victim said he was struck in the mouth by a Hispanic male.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

