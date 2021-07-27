Traffic
Celebrity golf match added to Solheim Cup festivities

Construction on temporary suites, stands, and pavilions for The Solheim Cup at Inverness is set...
Construction on temporary suites, stands, and pavilions for The Solheim Cup at Inverness is set to begin the week of June 14, 2021(Tony Geftos)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Solheim Cup organizers and BMW announced a celebrity golf match with players and celebs facing off for the inaugural crown on Tuesday. The match will have two teams teeing off No. 10 in a scramble format.

One of the teams will be captained by country artist Darius Rucker. Other participants include Radio Hall of Fame host and former defensive lineman, Mike Golic, 31-time LPGA Tour winner, Juli Inkster, and six-time U.S. Team member Morgan Pressel. Additional participants will be announced in the coming weeks.

“The Solheim Cup is a prestigious event that I always enjoy watching as a fan of great golf,” said Rucker. “I’m honored to be on the same course as these talented players and can’t wait for some friendly competition in the celebrity match!”

The celebrity match is set for Thursday, September 2 at 2:00 p.m. and is open to anyone attending the Solheim Cup on that day.

Tickets can be found here.

