Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Contestant sets record for lowest score during LeVar Burton’s ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting debut

FILE - LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 20,...
FILE - LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 20, 2019. Burton will serve as guest host on the game show "Jeopardy!" (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - LeVar Burton fans were excited to see him make his “Jeopardy!” host debut Monday, and his first episode will be one people won’t soon forget.

A contestant on the show set the all-time lowest score record with a negative $7,400.

Patrick Pearce, a product specialist from Fountain Valley, California, tried to dig himself out of debt with the Daily Double, but couldn’t come up with the correct answer, according to several media outlets, including Entertainment Weekly.

“Jeopardy!” said it will match this week’s total winnings for a donation to Reading is Fundamental.

Pearce’s low score breaks the previously held record by Stephanie Hull, who had minus $6,800 in March 2015, according to Slate.

Burton’s quest to become the new host of “Jeopardy!” has been a confident effort. But when he began taping his week’s share of episodes, Burton told the Associated Press the show’s pace and the challenge of following in Alex Trebek’s much-admired footsteps threw him off stride.

It made for a rough start to the five back-to-back tapings. So the veteran actor known for “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” turned to his wife for advice and was told to be himself.

“Jeopardy!” officials are expected to name a replacement for the late Alex Trebek later this summer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Toledo Police investigating a stabbing on Sunday morning
TPD: Woman stabs son, turns knife on herself in Sunday morning incident
One person was shot at Savage Park in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue...
Person shot at Savage Park during basketball game
The Brazos County Health District that reported 20 residents are hospitalized COVID-19.
Doctors sound the alarm as COVID cases increase in Lucas County
Man shot and killed in Byrneport Apartments
Mother looking for answers in her son’s murder

Latest News

FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Nashville Police Department is Daniel...
Ex-airman sentenced to 45 months for leaking drone info
Less than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and with the delta...
Concern rising as COVID cases climb again
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered into a national contest to determine who has the best...
OSHP enters Best Looking Cruiser contest
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life