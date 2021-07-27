Traffic
Dinosaur drive-thru event coming to Maumee

A Dinosaur adventure drive-thru is coming to Maumee!
A Dinosaur adventure drive-thru is coming to Maumee!(Pinnacle Production Group)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Dinosaur adventure drive-thru is coming to Maumee! The Lucas County Fairgrounds will be transformed into a prehistoric drive-thru experience for the Pinnacle Production Group’s event.

Guests can see moving, life-sized dinosaurs roaming the fairgrounds from the comfort of their cars. There are outdoor activities for kids, too.

Tickets are limited and sold on a per-day, per time-period basis with prices starting at $49 per car. Admission tickets will not be sold onsite -- you have to buy them online. Outdoor activity tickets, however, will be offered on-site.

The event runs Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It also runs Wednesday, August 11 through Sunday, August 15 at varying times. You can find more details here.

