I-475 W closed after dump truck hits bridge

Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.
Crash shuts down traffic on I-475 on July 27, 2021.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A dump truck traveling west on I-475 was driving with the bed raised in the air, striking a bridge and shutting down the highway Tuesday.

Officials with Lucas County say they believe the bed struck the Holland-Sylvania bridge going over 475 in the afternoon.

Engineers were called to the scene to check the bridge and it was ordered closed.

All lanes on 475 westbound after Talmadge Rd. remain closed as of 7:30 p.m.

A vehicle marked as Lucas Co. Coroners Office was seen at the site of the crash.

