Inverness Club shows off course ahead of the 2021 Solheim Cup

The Solheim Cup kicks off Tuesday August 31
A shot of the Inverness Club July, 27, 2021.
A shot of the Inverness Club July, 27, 2021.(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In five weeks some of the top female golfers in the world will be competing for the Solheim Cup in Toledo. The Inverness Club is hosting the tournament and preparations are underway.

With just 34 days until the golfers begin practice rounds, setup is getting closer to the final stretch. Tuesday, the Inverness Club hosted the media to showcase the course and how the landscape is changing.

Right now, the Meijer Pavilion is taking shape. It will be a double-decker party deck that is available to the public with a special weekly ticket.

One of the other major transformations involves the 1 and 10th holes. Soon, they will share a tee box and a large area that holds up to 2,000 spectators is moving in. Tickets to the Solheim Cup 2021 are on sale now. You can also find a full list of events here.

