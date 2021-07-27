July 27th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be another hot one today with a high around 90 degrees with a few PM clouds. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with a low in the upper 60s. Wednesday will bring more sunshine than clouds with a high in the upper 80s. More wildfire smoke and haze aloft is likely in the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms are likely Wednesday night into Thursday AM. Heavy rain and damaging winds are possible with the storm complex that may continue till daybreak on Thursday. Calm and cooler weather will return late week.

