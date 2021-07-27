Mother looking for answers in her son’s murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anetra Madison is like so many mothers and families waiting for someone to step up and give detectives information to solve her son’s murder.

She says her son, Marcus Hughes Jr., was shot during an argument over a busted windshield of his car at the Byrneport apartments in May.

He died 12 days later. The 22-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide.

Police have not made an arrest, saying only that they have collected evidence, but aren’t releasing it at this point in the investigation.

“They said that the video is of my son being shot. They said they see my son in the video. They see who he was arguing with in the video. They see my son’s fiancé in the video. They see the shooter enter the picture, but they won’t let me see it,” said the victim’s mother Anetra Madison.

Madison also says detectives claims the video is very distorted. If you know anything about this murder call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

