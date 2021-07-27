Napoleon calls on businesses and residents to curb energy use

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Napoleon is asking residents to cut back on the amount of energy they’re using while temperatures are spiking. City leadership issued a “Peak Alert” for Monday and Tuesday, asking businesses and residents to conserve energy during peak times.

Unlike the ozone forecasts issued by TMACOG, this advisory is focused on helping cut down on energy costs in the future. “The transmission and capacity costs that are part of the electric bill, part of everybody’s electric bill, are set once a year based on last year’s consumption on the peak days,” explains Joel Mazur, City Manager for Napoleon.

And in a city with about 6,000 electric meters, including houses and businesses, conserving energy on a day like today can really make a difference next year. “The City of Napoleon owns their own electric system,” says Mazur. “So, we manage all of the electric consumption, purchasing of power, and distributing the power to consumers, which entails billing also.”

But saving on energy doesn’t just fall on the shoulders of those who live in Napoleon. City leaders are doing what they can to conserve, too. The city runs two gas generators, three diesel generators, and a 3.5-megawatt solar field. And that all helps to offset the periods of peak electricity usage.

Mazur explains, “On a peak alert day, both things happen. We run all of our generating units, plus we ask people to conserve energy and those two combined really help reduce the amount of charges we get on our transmission and capacity for the following year.”

Mazur says the city will issue between 10 and 20 of these alerts, depending on the summer intensity year to year. This was in place for yesterday and today. If you’d like to keep up with these alerts, you can follow the City of Napoleon Facebook page.

