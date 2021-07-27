NDA students thrive during the Pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In a year when most students experienced learning loss due to COVID, students in Notre Dame Academy’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program excelled, earning their highest scores of the past two years. 100% received the internationally-recognized IB Diploma and 90% scored four or higher, the score at which most colleges begin giving college credit.

Notre Dame Academy students’ high International Baccalaureate scores translated into impressive college credit. Brooke Seelenbinder ’21 will start Michigan State University’s pre-veterinary program as sophomore thanks to earning 32 college credits.

“Going to Michigan State this year with enough credits to be above sophomore status will not only enable me to double major but will also allow me to dive straight into classes in my major,” said Seelenbinder. “I’m beyond grateful that NDA’s IB program gave me the knowledge base and skills to be confident and successful in college and beyond.”

Notre Dame Academy is northwest Ohio’s only International Baccalaureate Diploma World School. Additional information about NDA’s International Baccalaureate Program can be found at nda.org.

