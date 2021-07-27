Ohio sees significant increase in COVID cases, more than 1300 reported Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. 1,317 new cases were reported — more than double the three-week average for COVID-19 cases identified in a single day.

Ohio has been averaging 537 new coronavirus cases as part of the 21-day trend. Health officials said the rising number of cases is largely fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant and increased community spread among the unvaccinated population.

45.78% of the Ohioans have been fully vaccinated, according to ODH records, but more people are getting the shot. Last week, the state administered the highest number of first vaccine doses since mid-June. It was also the first time vaccinations increased from the previous week in roughly two months.

The uptick comes as the CDC issued new mask-wearing guidance on Tuesday, recommending people regardless of vaccination status wear masks in areas where coronavirus is surging. It also recommended universal mask-wearing for K-12 schools for staff, students, and visitors.

The state is also seeing an increase in people hospitalized with the virus, including more ICU admissions. 127 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last day, according to ODH records.

ODH reports 23 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours, more than double the 21-day average of COVID deaths.

ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said Monday the department will not issue a mask mandate for schools but recommends vaccinations for all eligible staff and students, mask-wearing, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts like social distancing, hand-washing, and improved ventilation in schools.

