Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Ohio sees significant increase in COVID cases, more than 1300 reported Tuesday

Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio
Tracking COVID-19 in Ohio(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. 1,317 new cases were reported — more than double the three-week average for COVID-19 cases identified in a single day.

Ohio has been averaging 537 new coronavirus cases as part of the 21-day trend. Health officials said the rising number of cases is largely fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant and increased community spread among the unvaccinated population.

45.78% of the Ohioans have been fully vaccinated, according to ODH records, but more people are getting the shot. Last week, the state administered the highest number of first vaccine doses since mid-June. It was also the first time vaccinations increased from the previous week in roughly two months.

The uptick comes as the CDC issued new mask-wearing guidance on Tuesday, recommending people regardless of vaccination status wear masks in areas where coronavirus is surging. It also recommended universal mask-wearing for K-12 schools for staff, students, and visitors.

The state is also seeing an increase in people hospitalized with the virus, including more ICU admissions. 127 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last day, according to ODH records.

ODH reports 23 people died from the virus in the last 24 hours, more than double the 21-day average of COVID deaths.

ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said Monday the department will not issue a mask mandate for schools but recommends vaccinations for all eligible staff and students, mask-wearing, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts like social distancing, hand-washing, and improved ventilation in schools.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found in a pond in front of Flower Hospital in Sylvania, Ohio on July 26, 2021.
Police identify body of man found in pond at Flower Hospital
Toledo Police investigating a stabbing on Sunday morning
TPD: Woman stabs son, turns knife on herself in Sunday morning incident
One person was shot at Savage Park in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue...
Person shot at Savage Park during basketball game
The Brazos County Health District that reported 20 residents are hospitalized COVID-19.
Doctors sound the alarm as COVID cases increase in Lucas County
Man shot and killed in Byrneport Apartments
Mother looking for answers in her son’s murder

Latest News

CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance
Garth Brooks is offering vaccinations at his concert in Kansas City, Mo.
Garth Brooks to offer vaccines at his Kansas City concert
COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
Central Fla. mayors alarmed over rise of COVID-19 cases