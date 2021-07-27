Ohio vaccinations increase as Delta variant fuels rise of cases, hospitalizations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More people are getting vaccinated as the Delta variant of COVID-19 fuels an increase in cases and hospitalizations in Ohio.

The state administered the highest amount of first doses of the vaccine last week since mid-June. It was also the first time vaccinations increased from the previous week for the first time in roughly two months.

Cases and hospitalizations are increasing in Ohio, but so are...vaccinations.



The state had its best week for first doses last week since mid-June. pic.twitter.com/zoUkFQ1Ni5 — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) July 26, 2021

“COVID-19 remains a threat primarily for unvaccinated Ohioans,” said Ohio Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff on Monday.

The CDC says community transmission of the virus is substantial or high in 23 Ohio counties. Ohio is among 34 states seeing at least a 50 percent increase in cases in the last week.

State health officials announced Monday that a mask mandate won’t be in place for Ohio schools in the fall, but they strongly recommend face coverings for those who are unvaccinated.

“If you’re not vaccinated, your best protection right now is masking with these layered safety measures,” Vanderhoff said.

Although hospitalizations are far below rates seen in the winter, they are once again increasing. Gov. Mike DeWine said 99% of the state’s hospitalizations and deaths recorded in 2021 are among the unvaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.