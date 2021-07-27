Traffic
OSHP enters Best Looking Cruiser contest

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered into a national contest to determine who has the best...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered into a national contest to determine who has the best looking cruiser.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is a contestant in the American Association of State Trooper’s “Best Looking Cruiser” contest.

Now through August 3, you can vote for OSHP here by choosing Ohio from the drop-down menu at the bottom of the page. The winner will be featured on the cover of AAST’s wall calendar next year.

OSHP took fourth place last year and Michigan State Police won 9th place.

The agency rankings will be updated here daily.

