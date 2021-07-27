Traffic
Program solves recycling problem in Oregon

Recylops is starting it’s recycling services in Oregon, whose residents have been without recycling since 2019.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - Recylops is a tech startup that provides recycling services for areas where there is none. The company recently announced they would be providing at-home recycling services for the City of Oregon, whose residents have been without recycling since 2019.

“Recylops steps into that void and provides at home recycling pick up service for those folks that want to have the convenience of having recycling picked up at their home,” says Dennis Wise, the Vice President of Sales for Recylops.

According to Wise, it is the expense of recycling that has caused cities around the country to stop recycling services.

“Oregon is not alone, 120 municipalities have canceled their curbside recycling program over the last few years. The main determining factor is the cost. The cost of recycling has gone through the roof. Our business model allows us to do a recycling program and pick it up from peoples home at a cost effective, cost efficient manner,” says Wise.

George Carstensen is a farmer in Oregon, and he says that recycling is very important and would be beneficial to the community.

“As a farmer I see so many recyclables in the field. Bottles and cans that people don’t feel the need to take to a place to properly recycle... I think the whole world needs to do better with handling our materials that we can use again, if we can, rather than ending up in landfills or someone’s fields, or along the road. I think its a great program,” says Carstensen.

To sign up for Recylops in Oregon click here.

